European markets open lower as auto stocks underperform

The European markets opened lower on Thursday as investors are still digesting more corporate earnings. The British FTSE was last trading 0.09 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.13 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX, followed suit and was last trading 0.4 percent lower.

During early trade, the Stoxx 600 index fell 0.11 percent. The mining stock market dropped 1.35 percent and the auto stocks dropped 1.24 percent as carmakers released their earnings.

For the first quarter, Renault reported a 29.9 percent revenue increase, ahead of analyst expectations, and reaffirmed its outlook for 2023. The company's shares, however, fell 5.1 percent at the opening bell.

Volvo, meanwhile, reported an adjusted operating income of 18.4 billion Swedish krona ($1.7 billion), up from 12.6 billion krona, and raised its outlook for European and North American heavy-duty truck markets as it said supply chain disruptions had eased in Europe. The stock price declined by 2 percent.

Yesterday, Netflix, IBM, and Morgan Stanley reported earnings.

Tesla reported after the bell, with a revenue increase beating estimates but net income falling 24 percent year on year to $2.51 billion.