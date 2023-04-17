European markets open higher as investors eye more Wall Street earnings for cues

1 Min(s) Read
The European markets are taking cues from their Asian peers. Most Asian markets traded in the red early on Monday, however recovered later in the day.
The European markets opened higher on Monday, as investors eye US earnings for cues on economy. Analysts expect US banks to keep up with strong quarterly result.
The British FTSE was last trading half a percent higher. French CAC too followed suit and was last trading 0.2 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX, traded 0.3 higher.
Japan's Nikkei was last trading marginally higher, while Hong Kong Hang Seng was around 1.6 percent higher. China's Shanghai Composite was last up 1.4 percent.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices edged lower on Monday, but remained above the 80-mark. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $86.1 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent lower $82.2 per barrel.
The Indian markets extended losses on Monday as market resumed trading following a three-day weekend. At the last count, the Nifty index was trading 0.8 percent lower, and Sensex was trading near 59,800, down one percent or 613.6 points from its previous close.
