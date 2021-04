European markets opened in the green on Thursday, as the indices tracked gains in the US and APAC stocks. Investors broadly looked past the news announcing restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on younger people.

The pan-European index, Stoxx 600 gained 0.5 percent, adding to the gains it made earlier this week when the index erased all its pandemic-driven losses.

Miners, automakers, and retailers led the gains, while travel stocks were the losers.

German index DAX surged 50 points at 15, 235, and London's FTSE 100 opened 21 points higher. France's CAC was up 22 points at 6.154.

A positive start for Euro stocks follows upbeat momentum in Asia-Pacific, advanced by S&P 500. US stock futures edged up too in pre-market trade, suggesting Wall Street could extend further gains.

Investors remained placated by the minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting showed on Wednesday. The minutes showed that Fed aims to keep the pace of asset purchases until they spot signs of a sustainable recovery in the economy.

Announcements from the European Medicines regulator boosted European markets too. While the regulator says that a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clotting was possible, the benefits still outweigh the risks.

The shares of AstraZeneca were down 0.7 percent at 13:22.