European markets open higher as trading resumes after four-day break

The British FTSE opened 0.7 percent higher while the French CAC was nearly a percent in the green. The German DAX, the biggest market in Europe by volume, too was up 0.8 percent in the opening hour.
The European markets opened higher on Tuesday, as trading resumed after a four-day Easter break. The markets had closed in the green on April 6 snapping a three-day losing streak. The next big trigger move for the markets, as per analysts, is the US inflation data scheduled to be released on Wednesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare
Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling
Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?
Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it
Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The British FTSE opened 0.7 percent higher while the French CAC was nearly a percent in the green. The German DAX, the biggest market in Europe by volume, too was up 0.8 percent in the opening hour.
The European markets are taking cues from their Asian peers which extended gains in Tuesday's session. Earlier in the day, South Korea's central bank announced that it held interest rates steady for a second consecutive meeting, as expected, faced with conflicting risks from still high inflation, a slowing economy and heightened financial uncertainty.
Data suggest a slowdown in China’s consumer inflation in March despite a pickup in economic activity, while producer prices contracted further. The data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the consumer price index rose 0.7 percent last month on year-on-year basis, down from one percent in February. Producer prices dropped 2.5 percent in March, following a 1.4 percent decline in the previous month and in line with economists’ expectations.
Also Read: Nouriel Roubini exclusive | 'See India allying with the US more versus Russia despite oil deals'
Meanwhile, crude oil prices have climbed higher amid expectations of healthy demand China and other parts of Asia and a drop in US crude stock. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.7 percent, to $84.76 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.9 percent, to $80.41 per barrel.
The Indian markets have also extended gains on Tuesday. At the last count, the Nifty index was trading 0.3 percent higher, but below the 17,700 mark and Sensex was trading near 60,000, up 0.3 percent from its previous close.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!