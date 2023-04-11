European markets open higher as trading resumes after four-day break

The British FTSE opened 0.7 percent higher while the French CAC was nearly a percent in the green. The German DAX, the biggest market in Europe by volume, too was up 0.8 percent in the opening hour.

The European markets opened higher on Tuesday, as trading resumed after a four-day Easter break. The markets had closed in the green on April 6 snapping a three-day losing streak. The next big trigger move for the markets, as per analysts, is the US inflation data scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

The European markets are taking cues from their Asian peers which extended gains in Tuesday's session. Earlier in the day, South Korea's central bank announced that it held interest rates steady for a second consecutive meeting, as expected, faced with conflicting risks from still high inflation, a slowing economy and heightened financial uncertainty.

Data suggest a slowdown in China’s consumer inflation in March despite a pickup in economic activity, while producer prices contracted further. The data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the consumer price index rose 0.7 percent last month on year-on-year basis, down from one percent in February. Producer prices dropped 2.5 percent in March, following a 1.4 percent decline in the previous month and in line with economists’ expectations.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices have climbed higher amid expectations of healthy demand China and other parts of Asia and a drop in US crude stock. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.7 percent, to $84.76 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.9 percent, to $80.41 per barrel.

The Indian markets have also extended gains on Tuesday. At the last count, the Nifty index was trading 0.3 percent higher, but below the 17,700 mark and Sensex was trading near 60,000, up 0.3 percent from its previous close.