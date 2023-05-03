European market trade higher ahead of US Fed rate hike decision

The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.5 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.2 percent higher.

The European markets opened higher on Wednesday, reversing losses from the previous session. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.5 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.2 percent higher.

The European stocks closed lower on Tuesday. The British FTSE and German DAX ended 1.2 percent lower each and French CAC ended 0.5 percent lower.

The Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday dragged by regional bank shares. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.1 percent lower, while S&P ended 1.2 percent lower. Nasdaq Composite ended 1.1 percent higher.

The US Federal Reserve will announce the outcome of policy meet later today. The central bank is expected to announce a 25 basis points rate hike.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets extended losses early on Wednesday. At the last count, Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.1 percent higher, while Hong Kong Hang Seng was trading 1.6 percent down. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 1.1 percent higher.

Crude oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, a day after the benchmarks slid to five week low. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $75.2 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent in the red at $71.5 per barrel.

The Indian markets traded in the red on Wednesday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading below 18,100, and Sensex was trading 180 points lower.