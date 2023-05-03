European market trade higher ahead of US Fed rate hike decision

The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.5 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.2 percent higher.

The European markets opened higher on Wednesday, reversing losses from the previous session. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.5 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.2 percent higher.

The European stocks closed lower on Tuesday. The British FTSE and German DAX ended 1.2 percent lower each and French CAC ended 0.5 percent lower.

The Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday dragged by regional bank shares. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.1 percent lower, while S&P ended 1.2 percent lower. Nasdaq Composite ended 1.1 percent higher.