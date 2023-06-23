European markets on track to post worst week since December after four central banks raise interest rates

The British FTSE was last trading 0.7 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.7 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading one percent lower.
The Bank of England on Thursday announced a rate hike of 50 basis point to tackle inflation, more than expected, taking the rates to highest since 2008. Three other central banks also hiked rates in the last 24 hours. The Swiss National Bank hiked rates by 25 basis points, Norges Bank by 50 basis points, and ECB by 25 basis points, highest level in 22 years.
The European markets ended lower on Thursday, with DAX and CAC ending 0.2 and 0.8 percent lower respectively.
Wall Street ended hiker in the previous session. Dow ended marginally lower, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.4 and one percent higher, respectively.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets were trading lower sharply lower. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 1.5 percent lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite ended 1.7 and 1.3 percent lower respectively.
At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 1.7 percent lower at $72.9 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 1.9 percent lower at $68.2 per barrel.
The Indian indices were last trading in the red. At the last count, Sensex was down 130 points and Nifty 50 was trading near 18,700.
First Published: Jun 23, 2023 1:27 PM IST
