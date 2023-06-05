European markets muted, US debt ceiling agreement, euro zone inflation data in focus

The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.1 percent lower, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.2 percent higher.

The European markets remained muted at the opening hour on Monday, as US debt ceiling agreement and euro zone inflation data remained in focus. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.1 percent lower, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.2 percent higher.

Live Tv

Loading...

US staved off a debt default after Senate passed the debt ceiling bill on June 2. The euro zone inflation fell more than expected in May. The rate fell to 6.1 percent in May from seven percent in the previous month.

European markets closed higher on Friday, with FTSE and CAC ending 1.6 percent and two percent higher respectively.