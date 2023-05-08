The French CAC was last trading 0.1 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading marginally lower. The British market is closed today on account of King Charles III's coronation.

The European markets traded muted on the first trading day of the week, reversing gains from Friday's session as investors await more corporate earnings and Bank of England rate hike meeting decision scheduled on Thursday. The French CAC was last trading 0.1 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading marginally lower.

The British market is closed today on account of King Charles III's coronation.

The European stocks closed higher on Friday. The British FTSE ended nearly a percent in the green. German DAX ended 1.4 percent higher. The French CAC ended 0.1 percent lower. The European Central Bank announced a 25 basis point hike in interest rates on Thursday.

The Wall Street indices rallied on Friday boosted by Apple shares that surged over four percent on strong quarterly earnings. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.7 percent higher, while S&P ended 1.9 percent higher. Nasdaq Composite ended 2.3 percent higher. However, Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P still posted weekly losses.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets extended gains on Monday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.7 percent lower. Hong Kong Hang Seng was up 1.2 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 1.8 percent higher.

Crude oil prices jumped on Monday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading one percent higher at $76.1 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 1.2 percent in the green at $72.2 per barrel.

The Indian markets extended gains on Monday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading near 18,270, and Sensex was trading 740 points higher.