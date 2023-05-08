2 Min(s) Read
The French CAC was last trading 0.1 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading marginally lower. The British market is closed today on account of King Charles III's coronation.
The European markets traded muted on the first trading day of the week, reversing gains from Friday's session as investors await more corporate earnings and Bank of England rate hike meeting decision scheduled on Thursday.
The European stocks closed higher on Friday. The British FTSE ended nearly a percent in the green. German DAX ended 1.4 percent higher. The French CAC ended 0.1 percent lower. The European Central Bank announced a 25 basis point hike in interest rates on Thursday.