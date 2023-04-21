European stocks remain muted as markets react to corporate earnings

The British FTSE and French CAC were last trading 0.1 percent higher. German DAX, however, was trading marginally lower.

The European markets opened mixed on Friday, as investors digested UK corporate earnings. The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.1 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading marginally lower.

On Thursday, according to data, UK unemployment benefit claims jumped to the highest level since November 2021.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Most Asian markets traded in the red on Friday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.3 percent lower, while Hong Kong Hang Seng was 1.7 percent lower. China's Shanghai Composite was last down almost two percent.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices slid to lowest since late March on Friday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.5 percent lower at $80.7 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.5 percent lower at $77 per barrel.

The Indian markets traded lower on Friday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading below 17,600, and Sensex was trading 150 points lower.