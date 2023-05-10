European markets remain muted ahead of US inflation data

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.2 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.1 percent higher.

The European markets opened muted on Wednesday as investors await the US inflation data. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.2 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.1 percent higher.

The European stocks closed in the red on Tuesday. German DAX ended 0.1 percent lower, while the French CAC closed 0.7 percent down. The British FTSE ended 0.3 percent lower.

The Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.2 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.5 percent lower. Nasdaq Composite ended 0.6 percent lower.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Most Asian markets traded in the red on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.4 percent lower. Hong Kong Hang Seng was down 0.5 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 1.2 percent lower.

Crude oil prices slipped on Wednesday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.5 percent lower at $77.1 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.5 percent in the red at $73.3 per barrel.

The Indian markets remained volatile on Wednesday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading below 18,300, and Sensex was trading 67 points higher.