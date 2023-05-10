English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsEuropean markets remain muted ahead of US inflation data

European markets remain muted ahead of US inflation data

European markets remain muted ahead of US inflation data
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  May 10, 2023 1:08:21 PM IST (Published)

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.2 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.1 percent higher.

The European markets opened muted on Wednesday as investors await the US inflation data. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.2 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.1 percent higher.

Live Tv

Loading...

The European stocks closed in the red on Tuesday. German DAX ended 0.1 percent lower, while the French CAC closed 0.7 percent down. The British FTSE ended 0.3 percent lower.
The Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.2 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.5 percent lower. Nasdaq Composite ended 0.6 percent lower.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X