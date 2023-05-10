European markets remain muted ahead of US inflation data

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.2 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.1 percent higher.

The European markets opened muted on Wednesday as investors await the US inflation data. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.2 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.1 percent higher.

The European stocks closed in the red on Tuesday. German DAX ended 0.1 percent lower, while the French CAC closed 0.7 percent down. The British FTSE ended 0.3 percent lower.

The Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.2 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.5 percent lower. Nasdaq Composite ended 0.6 percent lower.