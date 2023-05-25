English
By Asmita Pant  May 25, 2023 12:58:35 PM IST (Published)

The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.2 percent lower, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.1 percent lower.

The European markets traded with losses on Thursday, reversing losses from the previous session, as US debt ceiling talks progress. The on-going negations between the President Joe Biden and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have improved, McCarthy said. Talks are onto reach a deal to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

The European markets ended sharply lower on Wednesday following the UK inflation data.
