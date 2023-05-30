English
    European markets lower as US debt ceiling deal continues to remain in focus

    By Asmita Pant  May 30, 2023 1:24:56 PM IST (Published)

    The British FTSE was last trading marginally lower. French CAC was trading 0.5 percent lower, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.2 percent higher.

    The European markets traded lower on Tuesday as US debt ceiling decision remains in focus. The British FTSE was last trading marginally lower. French CAC was trading 0.5 percent lower, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.2 percent higher.

    The Wall Street remained shut on Monday on account of Memorial Day. On Friday, the wall indices ended higher. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended one percent higher, while S&P ended 1.3 percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 2.2 percent higher.
    The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Most Asian markets traded in the green on Friday. At the last count, Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.3 percent higher. Hong Kong was up 0.2 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.1 percent higher.
