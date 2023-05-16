European markets trade lower as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hints at the first-ever US default

The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading marginally lower.

The European markets trade lower on Tuesday, reversing gains from the previous session. The US Treasury Department reiterated on Monday that it expects to be able to pay the US government's bills only through June 1 without a debt limit increase.

The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading marginally lower.

The Wall Street indices ended higher on Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.1 percent higher, while S&P ended 0.3 percent higher. Nasdaq Composite ended 0.7 percent higher.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets traded in the green on Tuesday, however some indices slipped in the red later in the trade. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.7 percent higher. Hong Kong Hang Seng was down 0.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.6 percent lower.

Crude oil prices gained on Tuesday, snapping a three-day falling streak. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent higher at $75.5 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent in the green at $71.3 per barrel.

The Indian markets extended losses on Tuesday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading near 18,350, and Sensex was trading 0.3 percent or 164 points lower.