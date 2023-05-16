English
European markets trade lower as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hints at the first ever US default

European markets trade lower as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hints at the first-ever US default

European markets trade lower as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hints at the first-ever US default
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Asmita Pant  May 16, 2023 1:19:49 PM IST (Updated)

The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading marginally lower.

The European markets trade lower on Tuesday, reversing gains from the previous session. The US Treasury Department reiterated on Monday that it expects to be able to pay the US government's bills only through June 1 without a debt limit increase.

The Wall Street indices ended higher on Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.1 percent higher, while S&P ended 0.3 percent higher. Nasdaq Composite ended 0.7 percent higher.
X