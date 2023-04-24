European markets trade lower amid weak global cues

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.3 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also last trading 0.3 percent lower.

The European markets opened lower on Monday amid earning session as investors eye monetary policy. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.3 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also last trading 0.3 percent lower.

The European stocks closed with minor gains on Friday. UK's FTSE ended 0.2 percent higher. French CAC gained 0.5 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX ended 0.5 percent higher.

All the three Wall Street indices — Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite — ended 0.1 percent higher.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts.

Most Asian markets traded in the red on Monday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.1 percent higher, while Hong Kong Hang Seng was one percent lower. China's Shanghai Composite was last down 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices extended losses on Monday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading one percent lower at $80.7 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading a percent in the red at $77.1 per barrel.

The Indian markets remained range bound on Monday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading above 17,650, and Sensex was trading over 200 points higher.