European markets edge lower after UK inflation data falls more than expected

By Asmita Pant  Apr 19, 2023 1:38:06 PM IST (Published)

The European markets opened lower on Wednesday, as investors digested UK inflation data. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.1 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX, followed suit and was last trading 0.3 percent lower.

Britain reported Europe's highest rate of consumer price inflation. The consumer inflation fell by less than expected in March to 10.1 percent from 10.4 percent in the previous month. However, despite the fall, the inflation rate was the highest in western Europe.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Most Asian markets traded in the red on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.2 percent lower, while Hong Kong Hang Seng was 1.4 percent lower. China's Shanghai Composite was last down 0.7 percent.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices slid on Wednesday amid fears of interest rate hike by US Fed. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 1.2 percent lower at $83.75 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 1.1 percent lower at $80 per barrel.
The Indian markets traded lower on Wednesday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading below 17,650, and Sensex was trading nearly 150 points lower.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
