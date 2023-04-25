European markets extend losses amid earning session, Asian shares in the red

The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.8 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also last trading 0.1 percent lower.

The European markets opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.8 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also last trading 0.1 percent lower.

Two off three Wall Street indices ended in the green. Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent higher. Nasdaq Composite ended 0.3 percent lower.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts.

Asian markets traded in the red on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.1 percent higher, while Hong Kong Hang Seng was 1.7 percent lower. China's Shanghai Composite was last down 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices gained on Tuesday, reversing losses from previous session. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent higher at $82.8 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading a percent in the green at $79 per barrel.

The Indian markets remained range bound on Tuesday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading above 17,650, and Sensex was trading 80 points higher.