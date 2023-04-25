European markets extend losses amid earning session, Asian shares in the red

1 Min(s) Read
The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.8 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also last trading 0.1 percent lower.
The European markets opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.8 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also last trading 0.1 percent lower.
Recommended ArticlesView All
WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view
Apr 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Malaria Day: A preventable disease, but here's why the elimination remains a challenge
Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership
Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun
Apr 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Two off three Wall Street indices ended in the green. Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent higher. Nasdaq Composite ended 0.3 percent lower.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts.
Asian markets traded in the red on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.1 percent higher, while Hong Kong Hang Seng was 1.7 percent lower. China's Shanghai Composite was last down 0.3 percent.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices gained on Tuesday, reversing losses from previous session. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent higher at $82.8 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading a percent in the green at $79 per barrel.
The Indian markets remained range bound on Tuesday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading above 17,650, and Sensex was trading 80 points higher.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!