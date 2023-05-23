European markets lower as US debt ceiling talks progress

The British FTSE and the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.4 percent lower.
The European markets opened lower on Tuesday as US debt ceiling talks continue to progress as deadline looms. The British FTSE and the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.4 percent lower.
European markets closed largely lower on Monday. German DAX fell 0.3 percent, however, FTSE rose 0.2 percent.
The Wall Street indices ended mixed on Monday as US debt ceiling talks halted. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.4 percent lower, while S&P ended marginally higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.5 percent higher.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets traded mixed earlier on Tuesday, but most slipped in the red later in the trade. At the last count, Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.4 percent lower. Hong Kong Hang Seng was down 1.3 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 1.5 percent lower.
Crude oil prices traded lower on Tuesday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $75.9 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent in the red at $71.9 per barrel.
The Indian markets extended gains, but remained rangebound on Tuesday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading above 18,400, and Sensex was trading 200 points higher.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Demonetisation redux: Long rope for Rs 2000 note recall shows 2016 learnings for govt and RBI, but not sure how well learnt
May 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Waiting for appraisal? Here’s why many employers may offer ESOPs instead this year
May 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
20% TCS on Credit Cards — a penalty on tax payers to pay for the incompetence of the government to catch evaders
May 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Six to 13-year-old girls in a Punjab village dream of making it big in the Women's Premier League
May 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read