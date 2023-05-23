European markets lower as US debt ceiling talks progress

The British FTSE and the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.4 percent lower.

The European markets opened lower on Tuesday as US debt ceiling talks continue to progress as deadline looms. The British FTSE and the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was last trading 0.4 percent lower.

European markets closed largely lower on Monday. German DAX fell 0.3 percent, however, FTSE rose 0.2 percent.

The Wall Street indices ended mixed on Monday as US debt ceiling talks halted. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.4 percent lower, while S&P ended marginally higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.5 percent higher.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets traded mixed earlier on Tuesday, but most slipped in the red later in the trade. At the last count, Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.4 percent lower. Hong Kong Hang Seng was down 1.3 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 1.5 percent lower.

Crude oil prices traded lower on Tuesday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $75.9 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent in the red at $71.9 per barrel.

The Indian markets extended gains, but remained rangebound on Tuesday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading above 18,400, and Sensex was trading 200 points higher.