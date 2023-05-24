European markets lower as UK inflation falls, concerns around US debt ceiling talks persist

The British FTSE was last trading one percent lower. French CAC, was trading 1.1 percent lower, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.9 percent lower.

The European markets opened sharply lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, as US debt ceiling talks weighed heavy on market sentiment. UK inflation slipped below the 10 percent mark for the first time since August.

The Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday as another round of the US debt ceiling concluded without a deal. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.7 percent lower, while S&P ended 1.1 percent lower and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.3 percent lower.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday. At the last count, Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.9 percent lower. Hong Kong Hang Seng was down 1.7 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 1.3 percent lower.

Crude oil prices gained on Wednesday. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.8 percent higher at $77.4 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.9 percent in the green at $73.6 per barrel.

The Indian markets were trading flat amid volatility. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading at 18,330, and Sensex was trading marginally lower.