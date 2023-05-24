English
European markets lower as UK inflation falls, concerns around US debt ceiling talks persist
By Asmita Pant  May 24, 2023 1:09:53 PM IST (Published)

The European markets opened sharply lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, as US debt ceiling talks weighed heavy on market sentiment. UK inflation slipped below the 10 percent-mark for the first time since August.

The British FTSE was last trading one percent lower. French CAC, was trading 1.1 percent lower, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.9 percent lower.
The Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday as another round of US debt ceiling concluded without deal. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.7 percent lower, while S&P ended 1.1 percent lower and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.3 percent lower.
