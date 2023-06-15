European markets in the red ahead of ECB rate outcome

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.3 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.2 percent lower.
The European markets traded lower on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, ahead of the European Central Bank outcome. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.3 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.2 percent lower.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Multi-currency global banking—know what it is and how will it transform cross-border transactions
Jun 15, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbs to a record high
Jun 15, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What does it mean to be a developing economy and is China one
Jun 15, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation
Jun 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read