European markets in the green, US debt ceiling talks remain in focus

The European markets opened higher on Friday as US debt ceiling talks remain in focus. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.3 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.3 percent higher.
DAX hit a 17-month high in Thursday's session and ended 1.3 percent higher, at its highest level since January 2022. FTSE ended 0.2 percent higher in the previous session. CAC ended 0.6 percent higher.
The Wall Street indices ended higher on Friday as strong economic data boosted sentiment. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.3 percent higher, while S&P ended 0.9 percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.5 percent higher.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets traded mixed on Friday. At the last count, Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.8 percent higher. Hong Kong Hang Seng was down 1.5 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.4 percent lower.
Crude oil prices gained on Friday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.9 percent higher at $76.5 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.9 percent in the green at $72.6 per barrel.
The Indian markets remained volatile on Friday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading near 18,120, and Sensex was trading flat.
