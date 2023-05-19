European markets in the green, US debt ceiling talks remain in focus

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.3 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.3 percent higher.

DAX hit a 17-month high in Thursday's session and ended 1.3 percent higher, at its highest level since January 2022. FTSE ended 0.2 percent higher in the previous session. CAC ended 0.6 percent higher.

The Wall Street indices ended higher on Friday as strong economic data boosted sentiment. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.3 percent higher, while S&P ended 0.9 percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.5 percent higher.