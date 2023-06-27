European markets in the green as investors eye political uncertainty in Russia

CNBC TV18
Jun 27, 2023

The British FTSE was last trading 0.5 percent higher. French CAC was also trading 0.6 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.4 percent higher.

The European markets traded in the green on Tuesday, as investors globally look at the political developments in Russia. The British FTSE was last trading 0.5 percent higher. French CAC was also trading 0.6 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.4 percent higher.

The European markets ended mixed on Monday. DAX and FTSE ended 0.1 percent each, while CAC ended 0.3 percent higher, with the political turmoil in Russia in focus.
Wall Street ended lower on Monday as Fed worries loom and political turmoil in Russia continues. Dow ended marginally lower, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.4 and 1.2 percent lower, respectively.
