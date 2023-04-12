The British FTSE and French CAC opened in the red while German DAX opened higher, ahead of the US inflation data scheduled to be released later today. The indices ended higher for second session in a row on Tuesday.

The European markets opened mixed on Wednesday, as investors eye US inflation data set to be released today. The markets closed in the green on Tuesday, for the second session in a row.

The British FTSE opened lower, however, recovered and was 0.2 percent higher at the last count. French CAC too opened in the red. It was last trading 0.1 percent up. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX, opened higher and was up 0.1 percent in the opening hour.

The European markets are taking cues from their Asian peers. Most Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday ahead of the awaited US inflation data. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.6 percent higher, while Hong Kong Hang Seng was around a percent in red. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices have climbed higher on US inflation data anticipation. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent higher at $85.8 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.2 percent to $81.7 per barrel.

The Indian markets have also extended gains on Tuesday. At the last count, the Nifty index was trading 0.2 percent higher, and Sensex was trading near 60,250, up 0.2 percent from its previous close.

India is also set to release its Consumer Price Index data for the month of March later today.