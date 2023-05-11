European markets advance following US inflation data

The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.7 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.3 percent higher.

The European markets opened higher on Thursday, reversing losses from the previous session, as investors digested the US inflation data. The investors await BoE's policy data scheduled to be released later today. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.7 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.3 percent higher.

The European stocks closed in the red on Wednesday.

The Wall Street indices ended higher on Wednesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.1 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.4 percent higher. Nasdaq Composite ended one percent higher.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading marginally higher. Hong Kong Hang Seng was down 0.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.3 percent lower.

Crude oil prices gained on Thursday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.7 percent higher at $76.9 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.7 percent in the red at $73.1 per barrel.

The Indian markets remained volatile on Thursday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading below 18,350, and Sensex was trading marginally higher.