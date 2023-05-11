European markets advance following US inflation data

The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.7 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.3 percent higher.

The European markets opened higher on Thursday, reversing losses from the previous session, as investors digested the US inflation data. The investors await BoE's policy data scheduled to be released later today. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.7 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.3 percent higher.

The European stocks closed in the red on Wednesday.

The Wall Street indices ended higher on Wednesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.1 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.4 percent higher. Nasdaq Composite ended one percent higher.