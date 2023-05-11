Breaking News
Asian Paints Q4 volume growth at 16% Vs estimate of 10-12%
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsEuropean markets advance following US inflation data

European markets advance following US inflation data

European markets advance following US inflation data
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  May 11, 2023 1:31:00 PM IST (Updated)

The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.7 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.3 percent higher.

The European markets opened higher on Thursday, reversing losses from the previous session, as investors digested the US inflation data. The investors await BoE's policy data scheduled to be released later today. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.7 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.3 percent higher.

The European stocks closed in the red on Wednesday.
The Wall Street indices ended higher on Wednesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.1 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.4 percent higher. Nasdaq Composite ended one percent higher.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X