European markets open higher as China's economy rebounds

The European markets opened higher on Tuesday, as investors digest data for cues on global economy. The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC too followed suit and was last trading 0.2 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX, traded 0.2 higher at the opening hour.

The European markets are taking cues from their Asian peers. Most Asian markets traded in the red early on Tuesday, but recovered from lows later in the day. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.5 percent higher, while Hong Kong Hang Seng was one percent lower. China's Shanghai Composite was last up 0.2 percent.

China's GDP rose 2.2 percent on quarter-by-quarter basis in January-March, according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. Recent data suggest the economy is rebounding after disruptions caused by the sudden lifting of COVID-19 curbs in December, led by consumption, services and infrastructure, but easing inflation and surging bank savings are raising questions over the strength of domestic demand.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices edged higher on Tuesday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent higher at $85.1 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.4 percent higher at $81.1 per barrel.

The Indian markets opened with minor gains on Tuesday before sliping into the red. At the last count, the Nifty and Sensex were trading flat. The indices ended lower on Monday, snapping a nine day gaining steak.