European markets higher as US Senate passes debt ceiling bill

The European markets traded higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session as the US debt ceiling bill was passed in the Senate. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.7 percent higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.6 percent higher.

European markets closed higher on Thursday led by mining stocks. DAX rose 1.2 percent, while CAC was up 0.6 percent.

The Senate passed a House-approved bill to raise the debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk. The President is expected to sign it on Friday, just three days before the deadline.

The Wall Street gained ahead of US debt ceiling vote in the Senate, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq surging to nine-month closing highs. On Thursday, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.5 percent higher, while S&P ended one percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.3 percent higher.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets traded in the green on Friday. At the last count, Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.2 percent higher. Hong Kong was up 4.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices gained on Friday. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading one percent higher at $75.1 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading one percent in the green at $70.8 per barrel.

The Indian indices were last trading higher. Sensex was up over 150 points, and Nifty 50 was trading near 18,550.