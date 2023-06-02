European markets higher as US Senate passes debt ceiling bill

By Asmita Pant

The European markets traded higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session as the US debt ceiling bill was passed in the Senate. The British FTSE was last trading 0.4 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.7 percent higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.6 percent higher.

European markets closed higher on Thursday led by mining stocks. DAX rose 1.2 percent, while CAC was up 0.6 percent. The Senate passed a House-approved bill to raise the debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk. The President is expected to sign it on Friday, just three days before the deadline.