European markets higher as US House passes US debt ceiling bill

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Asmita Pant  Jun 1, 2023 1:14:22 PM IST (Published)

The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.8 percent higher.

The European markets traded higher on Thursday, rebounding from two month low as US debt ceiling bill was passed in the House. The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.8 percent higher.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, or the bill to raise debt limit and cap government spending in the US was passed by a wide margin on late on Wednesday Eastern Time in the House. 314 votes were cast in favour of the bill, while 117 were cast against. The bill will now move to the senate for a vote, just days before Monday's default deadline.
The Wall Street fell ahead of US debt ceiling vote in the Congress. On Wednesday, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.4 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.6 percent lower and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.6 percent lower.
