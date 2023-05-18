European markets open higher as US debt ceiling talks remain in focus

The British FTSE was last trading 0.5 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.7 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.9 percent higher.

The European markets opened higher on Thursday as US debt ceiling talks progress, and continue to weigh heavy on market sentiment. The British FTSE was last trading 0.5 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.7 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.9 percent higher.

The Wall Street indices ended over a percent higher on Wednesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.2 percent lower, while S&P ended 1.2 percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.3 percent higher.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets traded in the green on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 1.6 percent higher. Hong Kong Hang Seng was down 0.5 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.4 percent higher.

Crude oil prices eased on Thursday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent lower at $76.7 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent in the red at $72.6 per barrel.

The Indian markets extended gains on Thursday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading near 18,200, and Sensex was trading a 100 points higher.