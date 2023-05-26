European markets higher as US debt ceiling deadline nears

The British FTSE was last trading 0.7 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.4 percent higher.

The European markets traded with gains on Friday, reversing losses from the previous session, as US debt ceiling talks near end. The British FTSE was last trading 0.7 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.4 percent higher.

The European markets ended lower on Thursday. FTSE fell 0.7 percent, while CAC fell 0.3 percent.

The Wall Street indices ended higher on Thursday boosted by Nvidia and AI stocks. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.1 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.9 percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.7 percent higher.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Most Asian markets traded in the green on Friday. At the last count, Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.4 percent higher. Hong Kong are shut on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.3 percent higher.

Crude oil prices gained on Friday. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent higher at $72.1 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.1 percent in the red at $76.4 per barrel.

The Indian markets extended gains in the trade on Friday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading near the 18,400-mark, and Sensex was trading 430 points or 0.7 percent higher.