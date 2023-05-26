European markets higher as US debt ceiling deadline nears

The British FTSE was last trading 0.7 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.4 percent higher.

The European markets traded with gains on Friday, reversing losses from the previous session, as US debt ceiling talks near end. The British FTSE was last trading 0.7 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.4 percent higher.

The European markets ended lower on Thursday. FTSE fell 0.7 percent, while CAC fell 0.3 percent.

The Wall Street indices ended higher on Thursday boosted by Nvidia and AI stocks. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.1 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.9 percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.7 percent higher.