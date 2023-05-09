European markets muted ahead of US inflation data

The British FTSE was last trading marginally higher. French CAC was last trading 0.4 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.1 percent lower.

The European stocks closed in the green on Monday. German DAX ended nearly flat, while the French CAC closed marginally higher. The British FTSE was closed on Monday on account of King Charles III's coronation.

The Wall Street indices ended largely unchanged on Monday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.2 percent lower, while S&P ended marginally higher. Nasdaq Composite ended 0.2 percent higher.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Most Asian markets traded in the red on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, China announced an increase of 8.5 percent in exports in April in US dollar terms, recording a second consecutive month of growth, while its imports dropped 7.9 percent compared to a year ago.

Japan's Nikkei was last trading one percent higher. Hong Kong Hang Seng was down 2.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 1.1 percent lower.

Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.6 percent lower at $76.6 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.6 percent in the red at $72.7 per barrel.

The Indian markets extended gains on Tuesday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading above 18,300, and Sensex was trading 198.2 points higher.