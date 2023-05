European markets muted ahead of US inflation data

The British FTSE was last trading marginally higher. French CAC was last trading 0.4 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.1 percent lower.

The European stocks closed in the green on Monday. German DAX ended nearly flat, while the French CAC closed marginally higher. The British FTSE was closed on Monday on account of King Charles III's coronation.

The Wall Street indices ended largely unchanged on Monday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.2 percent lower, while S&P ended marginally higher. Nasdaq Composite ended 0.2 percent higher.