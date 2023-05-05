European markets open higher after ECB raises interest rates by quarter point

The British FTSE was last trading 0.6 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.4 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading half a percent higher.

The European markets opened higher on Friday, reversing losses from previous session as European Central Bank hikes interest rates as expected. The British FTSE was last trading 0.6 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.4 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading half a percent higher.

The European Central Bank or the ECB on Thursday, May 4, announced a 25 basis point hike in interest rates to 3.25 percent, as expected, as part of its efforts to combat persistent inflation. The rate is now at its highest level since 2008.

The European stocks closed lower on Thursday. The British FTSE ended 1.1 percent lower and German DAX ended 0.9 percent down. The French CAC ended half a percent in the red.