European markets gain as investors digest economic data

The European markets opened higher on Friday as investors digested the UK GDP data. The Bank of England on Thursday raised the interest rates, for the 12th time in a row, by a quarter of a percent. The interest rates are now at their highest since late 2008.
The British FTSE was last trading 0.7 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.6 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.1 percent higher.
The Wall Street indices ended lower on Thursday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.7 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.2 percent lower. Nasdaq Composite, however, ended 0.2 percent higher.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets traded mixed on Friday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.9 percent higher. Hong Kong Hang Seng was down 0.4 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 1.1 percent lower.
Crude oil prices eased on Friday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.5 percent lower at $74.6 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.4 percent in the red at $70.6 per barrel.
The Indian markets remained volatile on Friday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading near 18,300, and Sensex was trading marginally higher.
First Published: May 12, 2023 1:08 PM IST
