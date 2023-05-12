European markets gain as investors digest economic data

English
By Asmita Pant  May 12, 2023 1:18:41 PM IST (Updated)

The British FTSE was last trading 0.7 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.6 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.1 percent higher.

The European markets opened higher on Friday as investors digested the UK GDP data. The Bank of England on Thursday raised the interest rates, for the 12th time in a row, by a quarter of a percent. The interest rates are now at their highest since late 2008.

The Wall Street indices ended lower on Thursday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.7 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.2 percent lower. Nasdaq Composite, however, ended 0.2 percent higher.
