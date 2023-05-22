European markets cautious as US debt ceiling negotiations approach crunch time

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC, and the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.3 percent lower.

The European markets opened mixed on Friday as US debt ceiling talks approach crunch time after being halted over 'serious differences' earlier. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC, and the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.3 percent lower.

European markets closed higher on Friday, with German DAX hitting a record high.

The Wall Street indices ended lower on Friday as US debt ceiling talks halted. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.3 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.1 percent lower and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.2 percent lower.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets traded in the green on Monday. At the last count, Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.9 percent higher. Hong Kong Hang Seng was up 1.2 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.4 percent higher.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent lower at $75.3 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.7 percent in the red at $71.1 per barrel.

The Indian markets remained volatile on Monday. At the last count, the Nifty 50 index was trading near 18,300, and Sensex was trading 180 points higher.