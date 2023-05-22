European markets cautious as US debt ceiling negotiations approach crunch time

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC, and the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.3 percent lower.

The European markets opened mixed on Friday as US debt ceiling talks approach crunch time after being halted over 'serious differences' earlier. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC, and the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.3 percent lower.

European markets closed higher on Friday, with German DAX hitting a record high.

The Wall Street indices ended lower on Friday as US debt ceiling talks halted. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.3 percent lower, while S&P ended 0.1 percent lower and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.2 percent lower.