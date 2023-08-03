The British FTSE was last trading 0.89 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.78 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.83 percent.

The European markets fell at the opening hour on Thursday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.89 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.78 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.83 percent.

The indices ended lower on Wednesday, pressured by weak global cues. CAC and FTSE ended over one percent down, each. The Bank of England will announce its policy decision later today. BoE is expected to raise interest rates for the 14th consecutive time by at least 25 basis points.

Wall Street ended lower in the previous session. Dow ended 0.98 percent lower. While S&P and Nasdaq closed 1.38 and 2.17 percent lower, respectively.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 1.68 percent lower, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 0.58 percent in the . Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 0.26 percent lower.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 53.8 in July, down from 54.0 in June. The PMI remained above the 50-threshold separating expansion from contraction for the 11th straight month.

The Caixin/S&P Global China services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 54.1 in July from 53.9 in the preceding month, marking an expansion of business activity across the services sector for the seventh straight month.

India's service PMI witnessed a substantial growth, and came in at 13-year high. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index reading for July came at 62.3, up from 58.5 reported in June.

At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.9 percent lower at $82.42 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.93 percent lower at $78.77 per barrel.