European indices under pressure ahead of Bank of England policy decision

1 Min Read
By Asmita Pant  Aug 3, 2023 1:11:11 PM IST (Published)

The British FTSE was last trading 0.89 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.78 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.83 percent.

The European markets fell at the opening hour on Thursday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.89 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.78 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.83 percent.

