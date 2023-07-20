European indices trade mixed tracking global cues

The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was trading marginally lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.1 percent lower.

The European markets traded mixed on Thursday, impacted by US earnings. The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was trading marginally lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.1 percent lower.

On Wednesday, the indices ended mixed after data showed that British inflation rate cooled more than expected, falling to the lowest level in more than a year. CAC and DAX ended flat, while FTSE ended nearly two percent higher.

Wall Street ended higher in the previous session. Dow ended 0.3 percent higher, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.2 percent and marginally higher, respectively. Dow ended in the green for eight session in a row, longest gaining streak in nearly four years.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading one percent lower, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading a percent in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 0.2 percent lower.

At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading marginally lower at $79.4 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, on the other hand, were trading 0.1 percent higher at $75.4 per barrel.

The Indian indices touched fresh record highs in the trade on Thursday.