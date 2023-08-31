European indices trade mixed as investors await economic data

CNBC TV18
The British FTSE was last trading 0.08 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.1 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was up 0.18 percent.

By Asmita Pant  Aug 31, 2023 1:52:53 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
European markets traded mixed at the opening hour on Thursday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.08 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.1 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was up 0.18 percent.

Share Market Live


The European indices ended largely lower on Wednesday. DAX ended 0.2  percent lower, while FTSE gained 0.1 percent.
Wall Street indices ended higher for fourth straight day in the previous session. Dow ended 0.1 percent higher, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.38 percent and 0.54 percent higher, respectively.
Salesforce advanced five percent in extended trading on second quarter earnings and third quarter guidance. The US 10-year yield softened to 4.11 percent and two-year yield to 4.88 percent.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.88 percent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 0.55 percent lower at the last count. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 0.5 percent lower.
China's factory activity this month shrank for the fifth consecutive month, while its non-manufacturing activity hit another low for this year. The manufacturing purchasing managers' index was 49.7 in August, as per the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
Japan’s industrial production, also, fell more than expected in July as slowing economic activity in some overseas markets weighed on demand, while retail sales beat estimates.
Oil prices were trading in the green after US data hinted at tight supply. Brent crude futures were trading 0.24 percent higher at $86.13 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.32 percent higher at $81.9 a barrel.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog 
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 1:00 PM IST
